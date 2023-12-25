fool_me_once
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
No Evidence of Harm? A “Garbage In, Garbage Out” Analysis of the Aluminum Vaccine Study
The dataset is massive, but if the inputs are poorly contrasted and confounded, then your statistical power just lets you confidently detect nothing …
14 hrs ago
•
manu
99
Share this post
fool_me_once
No Evidence of Harm? A “Garbage In, Garbage Out” Analysis of the Aluminum Vaccine Study
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
June 2025
🚨MEGA BOMBSHELL: BIOMARKER SCAMS🚨 Critique of Gene Editing and Biomarker Hype
PubMed has catalogued 1.2 million biomarker studies. Yet fewer than 1 percent of breast‑cancer biomarkers ever make it into clinical care.
Jun 21
•
manu
4
Share this post
fool_me_once
🚨MEGA BOMBSHELL: BIOMARKER SCAMS🚨 Critique of Gene Editing and Biomarker Hype
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
May 2025
🚨THIS IS SO GOOD/IMPORTANT!!!🚨
DR. LYNN FYNN!❤️
May 30
•
manu
1
Share this post
fool_me_once
🚨THIS IS SO GOOD/IMPORTANT!!!🚨
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
$UB$CRIPTION MODEL$
Why Freud Won the Popularity Contest (and Why It's a Perfect Fit for Subscription Therapy)
Apr 20
•
manu
2
Share this post
fool_me_once
$UB$CRIPTION MODEL$
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
🚨 Magic Pills // The microbiome is a reflection of your health — not a cure!
Microbes mirror your internal environment; they don’t override it.
Apr 18
•
manu
2
Share this post
fool_me_once
🚨 Magic Pills // The microbiome is a reflection of your health — not a cure!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
🚨Winter creates a perfect storm for mold
🚨Sharp rise in mucormycosis cases due to corticosteroids in COVID-19 treatment🚨
Apr 11
•
manu
1
Share this post
fool_me_once
🚨Winter creates a perfect storm for mold
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2025
🚨GAMES🚨 // The Deliberate Creation of a Self-Limiting Illusion
Limitations of Excluding Unvaccinated Participants in Vaccine Research, Analysis of Yale Data (Preprint), Reevaluating Immune Biomarkers // The Case for…
Mar 1
•
manu
1
Share this post
fool_me_once
🚨GAMES🚨 // The Deliberate Creation of a Self-Limiting Illusion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
December 2023
🚨BOMBSHELL🚨 The recent uptick in vaping, especially among younger demographics is cause for pneumonia symptoms, tachycardia, nausea, heart…
E-Cigarettes Linked to Heart Attacks, Coronary Artery Disease and Depression. Take into account all factors (besides X) that play a role in CERTAIN…
Dec 25, 2023
•
manu
9
Share this post
fool_me_once
🚨BOMBSHELL🚨 The recent uptick in vaping, especially among younger demographics is cause for pneumonia symptoms, tachycardia, nausea, heart attacks, coronary artery issues, infertility, and cancer.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
November 2023
AI brainwashing = Artificial Human Intelligence (AHI): building universal AI literacy
AI brainwashing = Artificial Human Intelligence (AHI): building universal AI literacy
Nov 15, 2023
•
manu
2
Share this post
fool_me_once
AI brainwashing = Artificial Human Intelligence (AHI): building universal AI literacy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
October 2023
Reproducibility crisis in science: “THEY ARE NOT BLUE PRINTS. YOU’VE BEEN LIED TO ABOUT GENETICS”
Learning fiction by heart in order to attain a title and a status in society. Why are universities disseminating false information?
Oct 8, 2023
•
manu
3
Share this post
fool_me_once
Reproducibility crisis in science: “THEY ARE NOT BLUE PRINTS. YOU’VE BEEN LIED TO ABOUT GENETICS”
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
September 2023
Why don’t they want us to eat meat?
He lost his will to live, had daily diarrhoea and low libido, and felt very sick. The doctors didn’t know how to help
Sep 14, 2023
•
manu
4
Share this post
fool_me_once
Why don’t they want us to eat meat?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
DO NOT WORRY ABOUT TRANSMISSIONS OF VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS
It's all a bunch of nonsense! The logic does not change for the sake of narrative convenience (EASILY SPOT INCONSISTENCIES!). Terrorists’ top priority…
Sep 3, 2023
•
manu
4
Share this post
fool_me_once
DO NOT WORRY ABOUT TRANSMISSIONS OF VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
45
© 2025 Manu
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts