Lucinda
11h

MANU - Very interesting review of the biomarker scams & "hyped" CRISPR/DNA editing fiascos. So thought-provoking as relates to the "over-promising" & "under-delivering" of so-called scientific breakthroughs as you state. Love how you eviscerate (scalpel) their scientific claims/pomposity.

However, what if DNA can't been seen or identified/edited at all in labs & the related history of Kary Mullis' "PCR test" was invented as a part of the mythology of the C19/COVID story-line in order to promote PCR as a real & valid test (when it's actually no such thing).

(See links below to critical articles on the DNA fingerprinting hoax & Kary Mullis' actual bio/history.)

The history of science is filled with bogus claims pushed as truth - as you point out in this article & others referenced here - & yet those bogus claims & "eureka" findings are promoted as valid facts.

Years ago I read Dr Suzanne Humphries & Roman Bystrianyk's incredible history of viruses/vaccines & was gobsmacked by the audacity of "science" in claiming that the vaxx helped end the cycles of so-called "infectious diseases" when the historical charts of the diseases in the 20th century showed clearly that they were less virulent/overcome long before so-called vaccines were even "invented".

Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History…(2013) - by Dr Suzanne Humphries & Roman Bystrianyk - Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the

Recently read 2 articles that blew my mind re: the overall history of the DNA Fingerprinting (fraud) & also Karry Mullis' supposed invention of the PCR testing (as promoted during the entire C19 scamdemic/hoax, both pro & con Mullis) when according to the actual history of the PCR test, Mullis only "thought of it" but didn't do the laboratory work or scientific exploration of it in reality at all. How can thoughts alone win someone - a so-called "rebel scientist" - a science Nobel Prize?

DNA FINGERPRINTING - A CLOSER LOOK by Omar Jordan (1/17/24)

docs.google.com/document/d/13k2Pl848yUW-VAB5c0WLTe69WAu6CDtZ2bC1gsUr2jk/edit?tab=t.0

HERO BUSTING - KARY MULLIS EDITION by Omar Jordan (9/11/2023)

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1fbpYott1Mdw_BuuiE6_rjO_7Xr5Z_PdoxtK3fNZI9Gc/edit?tab=t.0

Yeah, these analyses are not in any fancy med journal or promoted by any famous scientist, but the truth of the history that is shared in both is stunning & irrefutable simply by the facts that are shared. Interested to hear what you think after you've read & critiqued them. Thanks in advance.

